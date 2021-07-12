Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Dedicated Teacher Built A Mobile Graduation Stage And Drove It To Students’ Homes

WPTV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalking across a stage to receive a diploma is a time-honored tradition. So when Central Algoma Secondary School, or CASS, in Ontario, was forced to cancel its graduation ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, one teacher came up with an ingenious solution. Ray Gowlett, a health and physical education teacher, constructed a mobile graduation stage. Then, over the course of a weekend, he drove the pop-up stage to the homes of 72 graduating seniors, holding a series of mini ceremonies.

www.wptv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Cass#Tiktok#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

From student to teacher

CEDAR RAPIDS — Stacey Teltser went to college to study psychology. She’s worked as an American Sign Language interpreter. So when she says, “I never saw myself becoming a coder,” you believe her. Yet coding is what Teltser has done — first as a student and now as an instructor...
Germantown, MDABC News

Wheelchair-stroller built by students for new parent with impaired mobility

A group of 10 high school students made it possible for a father with impaired mobility to walk with his newborn son. Three years ago, Jeremy King, 37, from Germantown, Maryland, underwent surgery for a brain tumor that resulted in physical challenges like not being able to balance well. When he and his wife, Chelsie, 32, found out they were expecting in June 2020, the two were concerned about how they would take their child out on walks and other activities.
Kidsfox10phoenix.com

Tips to help children adjust as students begin to return to school

Students and teachers are heading back to the classroom, and for some students, it will mark their first time back in a classroom for about a year and a half. FOX 10's Troy Hayden and Syleste Rodriguez spoke with Chantal Brooks, who owns Valley-based Black Girl Mathematics, on what parents can do to help their kids adjust and succeed this school year.
Penfield, NYwaynepost.com

NMS yearbook dedicated to science teacher

When Newark Middle School seventh and eighth grade science teacher Spencer Byrne learned the 2021 yearbook was dedicated to him, the virtual announcement was different than in previous years before COVID restrictions. Before the 2019-20 school year, NMS staff members would be surprised with the announcement at a mid-June morning...
Madisonville, KYMessenger

MCC has 45 students graduating with their GED

Kendee Ruckert isn’t a quitter. She may have been knocked down, but Ruckert knew she had what it took to dust herself off and keep moving forward. Ruckert will join 44 other students for a GED graduation ceremony through Madisonville Community College’s Adult Education Program (ACE2) at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Byrnes Auditorium on the college’s Health Campus near Baptist Health Madisonville.
Clearwater, FLBay News 9

A+ Teacher: Engaging students in cosmetology careers

“Get in, get out, get licensed and get to work!" Her passionate approach is helping prepare students for cosmetology careers. It’s a school motto that underscores a different way of thinking of education. Our latest A+ Teacher is helping students thrive in cosmetology careers. But Monica Whitlow’s winning strategies can...
EducationCape Gazette

Jobs for Delaware Graduates helps students succceed

In Delaware and nationally, many students have fallen off the grid amid the pandemic. However, Jobs for Delaware Graduates, the local Jobs for America's Graduates affiliate, kept its students engaged during this year of unprecedented disruption, with a school return rate of 96 percent. The JDG Class of 2020 had an astounding 88 percent graduation rate last year, despite the pandemic.
Sachse, TXsachsenews.com

Teacher helps students build experience

Students know when they take a theater class at SHS, they’ll be set to build a strong foundation. Using a partnership he has been developing since 2005, Sachse High School Technical Theatre Director Joe Murdoch and Garland Summer Musicals allow students to earn a college credit by building sets for the program’s shows.
Educationweareteachers.com

10 Unique Middle School Electives that Students and Teachers Love

Most students don’t get to experience the excitement of choosing their own classes until late in their academic careers. However, middle school is the perfect time to open students’ eyes to a world of passions and hobbies. Check out these fun and unique middle school electives that students love taking—and teachers love teaching!
Educationksmu.org

First Grade Teachers Prep For Students Who’ve Never Been To School In Person

Five-year-old Maria Buckner’s kindergarten looked different from the traditional classroom. Instead of the brightly colored walls, toy bins and desks filled with chattering children, Maria’s whole kindergarten experience was contained in one iPad. “At the beginning, I had to sit with her the whole day,” said Shananah Buckner, Maria’s mother....
Environmentsandiegouniontribune.com

Hawaii teenager recycles to help students reach college

In the beginning, Genshu Price recycled for his own sake — his father said it would be a good way to save money for his college tuition. But then, he came up with grander idea: Why not recycle thousands of bottles and cans to help other students in Hawaii reach their college dream.
Public HealthTiger Newspaper

SPUSD to offer an in-person return to school for all students

SPUSD students will return completely to in-person learning in August, after participating in online or hybrid instruction for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. SPUSD announced that they will offer a full, in-person return for all students on Aug. 12 in an email on Tuesday, July 13. Similar to guidelines during hybrid learning, students will be required to wear masks, regardless of coronavirus vaccination status.
EducationPost-Journal

Persell Middle School Names Students Of The Year

Persell Middle School recently announced its Students of the Year. Ryan Engquist of the fifth grade Student of the Year at Persell. He is the son of Jeremy and Amy Engquist. Ryan’s hobbies include drawing, playing baseball, playing on his X-Box and watching baseball on YouTube. His favorite class is math and he hopes to be a professional baseball player when he grows up.
Educationaldineisd.org

Aldine ISD Welcomes Back Students At Vines Primary and Ermel Elementary Schools

Vines Primary and Ermel Elementary School students and staff celebrate the new school year. Two of our Aldine ISD schools are Back to School! On Friday, July 9, students from Vines Primary and Ermel Elementary schools kicked off the 2021-2022 school year. Aldine ISD is piloting the Additional Days School Year (ADSY) program at both campuses. Students will receive 30 additional days of learning during the 2021-2022 school year, attending 210 days of school in total. The ADSY calendar will provide opportunities for learning recovery, additional opportunities for fine arts and STEM, collaboration, and small group instruction. Recently, KPRC Channel 2 News featured the program. Watch the story!
EducationHouston Chronicle

Schools use home visits, calls to convince parents to choose in-person classes in fall

As the school year ends and summer approaches, the persuasion campaign to convince families to choose in-person learning this fall is on with a vengeance. In Florida, the superintendent of the state's largest district is knocking on doors to talk up the benefits of face-to-face instruction. In Topeka, Kansas, school officials are traveling around neighborhoods hosting mobile vaccination clinics, where they deliver shots alongside reminders about the effectiveness in-person schooling. In Virginia, a principal visited the homes of 50 of her remote learners to assuage their fears about in-person schooling next semester.

Comments / 0

Community Policy