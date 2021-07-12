Mahoney plans to seek another term as Fargo mayor

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – Mayor Tim Mahoney says he plans to seek another term next year, a decision that could become complicated if City Commissioner Tony Gehrig has his way. Gehrig is proposing that the commission place the question of keeping or do away with term limits on the ballot next year. Mahoney, who was a sitting commissioner when he was appointed to fulfill the term of Mayor Dennis Walaker following his death from cancer, says he believes the city charter entitles him to another four-year term. Mahoney was later elected mayor in a special election.

