We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. There is nothing quite like the sound of twin guitars playing in harmony. Especially when they re played well. The English band Wishbone Ash had a good run in the 70’s relying on that twin guitar attack from Andy Powell and Ted Turner. Added in to the bass of Martin Turner and Steve Upton’s creative drumming and you had a nice mixture of hard to peg music on numerous LP’s including 1971’s “Pilgrimage”.