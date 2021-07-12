Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

2 fires slow traffic on US 20 near Idaho Falls

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 16 days ago
KIFI/David Barrington
Two separate fires start along US 20 east of the Holmes exit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEssf_0auoftHF00
KIFI/David Barrington
Two separate fires start along US 20 east of the Holmes exit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXGtd_0auoftHF00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 5:30 p.m. The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to fight two separate fires along Highway 20, near milepost 310 and the Holmes Avenue exit around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The fires were a couple hundred yards away from each other.

IFFD dispatched multiple engines, trucks and water tenders and were able to keep the fire from reaching any structures, including KJ’s gas station, a few mobile homes and an industrial complex located near N. Haroldsen Drive.

There were no injuries.

Idaho State Police assisted with traffic control and closing area roadways.

Although the cause of the fire is unknown, most of the fires that start along roads during this time of year are from chains dragging on the road which causes sparks that ignite the dry grass, according to the fire department.

They encourage you to double-check chains on your vehicles before leaving for their destination. Cigarettes should not be tossed out the window, and you should not park vehicles in dry, tall grass as there's potential of starting a fire.

ORIGINAL: Two separate brush fires started along near US 20 Monday afternoon.

The fires were near the Holmes exit by Bish's RV and KJ's Truck Stop. They spread quickly in the dry grass and brush.

It is unknown right now how they started.

Traffic on the highway was slow because of the fire trucks and other personnel fighting the fire.

It was reported around 3:15 p.m.

The post 2 fires slow traffic on US 20 near Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Accidents
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Local
Idaho Accidents
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Traffic Control#Fire Trucks#Idaho State Police#Accident#Iffd#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Environment
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Clark County, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

2 injured in trailer fire

CLARK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people are recovering after a camp trail caught fire over the weekend. The Clark County Sheriff's Office says when first responders arrived, flames were shooting out of the trailer fueled by two propane tanks and ammunition inside was popping off. The trailer is considered...
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Hospitals prepared for possible increase in COVID-19 patients

Obviously, those who aren't vaccinated are going to be at risk," Jackman said "Even those who aren't vaccinated can become sick, but what we're seeing is those people are definitely getting less sick than they used to. So still, vaccinations are a good idea." The post Hospitals prepared for possible increase in COVID-19 patients appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices continue to rise

Idaho gas prices have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.68/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to rise appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Chip sealing helps improve roads

Lots of Construction crews have been paving their way to helping improve the condition of roads across Idaho Falls. On last Sunday, construction crews were working on the streets of Downtown from D street to Broadway and from Yellowstone Avenue to Memorial Drive. The post Chip sealing helps improve roads appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy