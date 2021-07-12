2 fires slow traffic on US 20 near Idaho Falls

KIFI/David Barrington Two separate fires start along US 20 east of the Holmes exit.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 5:30 p.m. The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to fight two separate fires along Highway 20, near milepost 310 and the Holmes Avenue exit around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The fires were a couple hundred yards away from each other.

IFFD dispatched multiple engines, trucks and water tenders and were able to keep the fire from reaching any structures, including KJ’s gas station, a few mobile homes and an industrial complex located near N. Haroldsen Drive.

There were no injuries.

Idaho State Police assisted with traffic control and closing area roadways.

Although the cause of the fire is unknown, most of the fires that start along roads during this time of year are from chains dragging on the road which causes sparks that ignite the dry grass, according to the fire department.

They encourage you to double-check chains on your vehicles before leaving for their destination. Cigarettes should not be tossed out the window, and you should not park vehicles in dry, tall grass as there's potential of starting a fire.

ORIGINAL: Two separate brush fires started along near US 20 Monday afternoon.

The fires were near the Holmes exit by Bish's RV and KJ's Truck Stop. They spread quickly in the dry grass and brush.

It is unknown right now how they started.

Traffic on the highway was slow because of the fire trucks and other personnel fighting the fire.

It was reported around 3:15 p.m.

