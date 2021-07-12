Cancel
Adair County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Casey, Russell, Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell; Taylor A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT RUSSELL...EAST CENTRAL TAYLOR CENTRAL CASEY AND NORTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 617 PM EDT/517 PM CDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located over Jamestown, moving north at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Liberty, Jamestown, Russell Springs, Eli, Windsor, Teddy, Webbs Cross Roads, Royville, Sano and Gilpin. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

