Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morris by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morris A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MORRIS AND EAST CENTRAL SUSSEX COUNTIES At 616 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Ringwood to near Green Pond, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Boonton, Butler, Riverdale, Green Pond, Pequannock Township and Lake Telemark. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 47 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 45 and 54. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ringwood, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Riverdale, NJ
City
Kinnelon, NJ
City
Lincoln Park, NJ
City
Butler, NJ
City
Pequannock Township, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Boonton, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy