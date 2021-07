Collin Morikawa is the new king of The Open Championship after topping the field on Sunday at Royal St. George. Morikawa had to keep it together in the clutch with former champion Jordan Spieth breathing down his neck with a solid Round 4 of his own. With the victory, Morikawa is now part of an extremely exclusive club that only the legendary Tiger Woods was previously part of, according to ESPN Stats & Info and as noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN.