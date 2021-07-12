Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

How Much Is Tristan Thompson Worth?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1462Oy_0auofDe500

Tristan Thompson, a center/forward for the Boston Celtics, won an NBA title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. The Cavaliers selected the Canada native, now 30, with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. And while he’s been a solid performer during his 10-year professional career, Thompson might be better known as the on-again, off-again boyfriend of reality television star Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares a daughter, True Thompson, born on April 12, 2018.

As of June 2021, the two had called it quits again.

Find Out: The Richest Celebrity From Every State
Learn More: 24 Celebrity Couples Worth Hundreds of Millions

Thompson won’t have much post-breakup downtime before the 2021-22 season. NBA training camps open Sept. 28, with the regular season scheduled to start Oct. 19. The 6-foot-9 Thompson will be returning to Boston for the second season of a two-year, $18.98 million deal he signed with the Celitcs on Nov. 20, 2020.

Check Out: How Rich are Michael Jordan, Alex Rodriguez And 13 More Incredibly Wealthy Retired Athletes?

Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tristan Thompson’s net worth is $45 million, just shy of Kardashian’s $50 million.

Thompson has earned millions during his NBA career. At age 20, he made just shy of $3 million in his first year as a pro. Since then, his NBA earnings have reached about $103 million, according to Spotrac. That doesn’t include money from endorsements, which have included Tim Horton’s, his favorite restaurant back home in Canada, or any appearance fees on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

After the 2021-22 season, he will become an unrestricted free agent, leaving him free to sign with any NBA team.

Keep Reading: NBA Players From These Colleges Make the Most Money

Basketball Career

Thompson played one year of college basketball at Texas in 2010-11 before entering the NBA Draft. With the Longhorns, he picked up a bumper crop of awards given by the Big 12 Conference. He was named to the all-tournament team, all-freshman team, all-defensive team and second-team all-conference. He also was the Big 12 Rookie of the Year and led the conference in offensive rebounds with 138.

His command of the glass has translated to the NBA. He has been in the top 20 in the league in total rebounds six times, average rebounds per game six times and offensive rebounds eight times. In 673 career regular-season games, he has averaged 9.3 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Related: LeBron James, David Beckham and the Richest Athletes In The World

Real Estate

When Thompson moved on to Boston in December 2020, he listed for sale the lakeside mansion he and Kardashian shared in suburban Cleveland. The five-bedroom, seven-bath home was listed for $3.25 million and sold for $2.5 million in April 2021 — showing just how much your real estate dollar can buy in northeastern Ohio. The 8,900-square-foot property also includes a gym, theater, bar, wine cellar, billiards room and poker room. Thompson paid $1.9 million for the place in 2015.

More recently, Thompson put another mansion on the market. Built in 2018, the nearly 10,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 7 1/2-bathroom home in Encino, California, was priced at $7.9 million in May before the listing was removed a month later. It has a chef’s kitchen and an owner’s retreat with a marble fireplace and wine cooler. It’s also an entertainer’s dream. It has a pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and bar, and a fire pit. Guests can retire for the night to the two-bedroom one-bath guest house.

The home was listed for six months beginning in mid-June 2020 at $8.5 million before being pulled off the market the first time.

More From GOBankingRates

Laura Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

Last updated: July 12, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much Is Tristan Thompson Worth?

Comments / 7

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
40K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
True Thompson
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Tim Horton
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
David Beckham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Boston Celtics#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Celebrity Net Worth#The Nba Draft#Longhorns#The Big 12 Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
Related
NBAPosted by
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Brings Wife & Adorable Daughter Zhuri, 6, To ‘Space Jam 2’ Premiere — Photos

Six-year-old Zhuri James had a special night out with her parents, LeBron and Savannah James, at the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premiere on July 12. LeBron James was the man of the hour at the July 12 premiere of his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. His beautiful wife, Savannah James, was by his side for the big night, and the pair’s youngest child, Zhuri James, was also in attendance. LeBron and Savannah posed for a bunch of photos together on the red carpet, and were joined by Zhuri for a family shot, as well. Savannah looked stunning in her strapless green dress, while Zhuri was too cute in her floral frock and sandals.
NBAPosted by
Outsider.com

LeBron James’s Wife Savannah James: Here’s Why She is Trending

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are high school sweethearts. It’s hard to imagine such a humble beginning to their relationship. Especially when considering the status that LeBron has achieved as a result of his NBA career. But Savannah has been by his side the whole time. And the beautiful entrepreneur has been getting a ton of love on Twitter recently.
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
Deadspin

Don’t even think about calling Khloe Kardashian a ‘hottie’

Tristan Thompson is sixth among active NBA players in career offensive rebounds, and he ranked 13th in the league with 169 this past season for the Celtics. What he’s doing in the offseason is a different sort of offensive rebounding. Since he’s nowhere near the NBA Finals this year, Thompson had time to scroll on his phone and find the latest picture from his ex, Khloe Kardashian, where he left a series of “hearts and drooling emojis” in the comments, according to People.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Khloé Feels About Tristan Threatening Lamar For Trying to Get Back Together With Her

Not the love triangle we expected. Khloé Kardashian’s response to Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom‘s feud proves that she’s done with both of her exes. A source told E! News on Tuesday, July 12, that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum thinks that her ex-boyfriend and ex-husband’s recent Instagram spat over her was “childish.” “Khloé thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish,” the source said. “She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh.”
NBAmanofmany.com

Lebron James Rocks Underrated $100 Sneakers to Meet Rapper Bad Bunny

After his Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the current NBA title favourite Phoenix Suns. Lebron James has been on a Space Jam 2 promotional mission, dropping teaser trailers, SLAM Magazine cover issues and even finding time to attend a few Sierra Canyon basketball games with Drake and his new love Johanna Leia. But, it’s this pair of sneakers that he wore to a beachside meet up with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny that has hypebeasts begging for more.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Lamar Odom: I'll Kick Tristan Thompson's Ass If He Cheats on Khloe Again!

Earlier this week, an unexpecte feud erupted between two of Khloe Kardashian's ex. (Actually, Tristan might not have been officially dumped yet, but he deserves to be!) It all started when Lamar Odom started openly thirsting after Khloe in the comments on her Instagram pics. Odom commented "Hottie" on one...
NBAPosted by
E! News

LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny Bragging About Making Sports Illustrated's Cover at Younger Age

Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. LeBron James' kids seem to realize it's not easy to notch wins over their highly successful father. The 36-year-old NBA superstar stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, July 13 to promote the new film Space Jam: A New Legacy. During the visit, guest host Arsenio Hall asked about his 16-year-old son Bronny having appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated last month as a member of the esports organization FaZe Clan.

Comments / 7

Community Policy