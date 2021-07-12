How Much Is Tristan Thompson Worth?

Tristan Thompson, a center/forward for the Boston Celtics, won an NBA title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. The Cavaliers selected the Canada native, now 30, with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. And while he’s been a solid performer during his 10-year professional career, Thompson might be better known as the on-again, off-again boyfriend of reality television star Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares a daughter, True Thompson, born on April 12, 2018.

As of June 2021, the two had called it quits again.

Thompson won’t have much post-breakup downtime before the 2021-22 season. NBA training camps open Sept. 28, with the regular season scheduled to start Oct. 19. The 6-foot-9 Thompson will be returning to Boston for the second season of a two-year, $18.98 million deal he signed with the Celitcs on Nov. 20, 2020.

Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tristan Thompson’s net worth is $45 million, just shy of Kardashian’s $50 million.

Thompson has earned millions during his NBA career. At age 20, he made just shy of $3 million in his first year as a pro. Since then, his NBA earnings have reached about $103 million, according to Spotrac. That doesn’t include money from endorsements, which have included Tim Horton’s, his favorite restaurant back home in Canada, or any appearance fees on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

After the 2021-22 season, he will become an unrestricted free agent, leaving him free to sign with any NBA team.

Basketball Career

Thompson played one year of college basketball at Texas in 2010-11 before entering the NBA Draft. With the Longhorns, he picked up a bumper crop of awards given by the Big 12 Conference. He was named to the all-tournament team, all-freshman team, all-defensive team and second-team all-conference. He also was the Big 12 Rookie of the Year and led the conference in offensive rebounds with 138.

His command of the glass has translated to the NBA. He has been in the top 20 in the league in total rebounds six times, average rebounds per game six times and offensive rebounds eight times. In 673 career regular-season games, he has averaged 9.3 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Real Estate

When Thompson moved on to Boston in December 2020, he listed for sale the lakeside mansion he and Kardashian shared in suburban Cleveland. The five-bedroom, seven-bath home was listed for $3.25 million and sold for $2.5 million in April 2021 — showing just how much your real estate dollar can buy in northeastern Ohio. The 8,900-square-foot property also includes a gym, theater, bar, wine cellar, billiards room and poker room. Thompson paid $1.9 million for the place in 2015.

More recently, Thompson put another mansion on the market. Built in 2018, the nearly 10,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 7 1/2-bathroom home in Encino, California, was priced at $7.9 million in May before the listing was removed a month later. It has a chef’s kitchen and an owner’s retreat with a marble fireplace and wine cooler. It’s also an entertainer’s dream. It has a pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and bar, and a fire pit. Guests can retire for the night to the two-bedroom one-bath guest house.

The home was listed for six months beginning in mid-June 2020 at $8.5 million before being pulled off the market the first time.

Laura Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

