For Americans that have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days, you will once again be allowed to cross the Canadian border as of Monday August 9th. With vaccination rates continuing to increase every day in both the U.S. and Canada and infection rates remaining low, we are pleased that the Canadian government is finally reopening its borders to fully vaccinated individuals beginning August 9. An open border with our neighbors to the North means families will be reunited once again and much-needed relief for our border communities that depend on cross-border trade and supply chains." - Governor Andrew Cuomo.