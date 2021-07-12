Homeless Service Providers, City Employees Told to Use Encrypted App
(This article originally appeared on PubliCola and has been reprinted under an agreement.) One of the leaders of the Homelessness Outreach and Provider Ecosystem (HOPE) Team, a Human Services Department-led group that coordinates outreach work at encampments, directed city staff and nonprofit outreach contractors earlier this year to stop using text messages, which are subject to public disclosure, to communicate about homeless encampment outreach and removals.southseattleemerald.com
Comments / 1