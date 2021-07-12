Business Quarterly: Manufacturing companies begin to soften COVID-19 protocols
Local manufacturers, some of them among the largest employers in the area, said many of their COVID-19 protocols have been lifted and their companies are normalizing. New Hampshire’s vaccination numbers continue to rise, though the initial surge of vaccination has slowed considerably in the past weeks. Currently, New Hampshire has distributed a total of 1.66 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, with 778,000 people fully vaccinated, or 57.2 percent of the population. Recorded cases of COVID-19 are also trending downward in the state.www.ledgertranscript.com
Comments / 0