Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Business Quarterly: Manufacturing companies begin to soften COVID-19 protocols

ledgertranscript.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal manufacturers, some of them among the largest employers in the area, said many of their COVID-19 protocols have been lifted and their companies are normalizing. New Hampshire’s vaccination numbers continue to rise, though the initial surge of vaccination has slowed considerably in the past weeks. Currently, New Hampshire has distributed a total of 1.66 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, with 778,000 people fully vaccinated, or 57.2 percent of the population. Recorded cases of COVID-19 are also trending downward in the state.

www.ledgertranscript.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Companies#Cdc#Covid 19#Working Environment#Kimball Physics#The Ledger Transcript#Nhbb#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Washington Business Journal

Emergent cleared to begin Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing at Baltimore plant

Emergent BioSolutions is getting ready to resume manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines at its Baltimore facility. The Gaithersburg vaccine maker said in a statement Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration is allowing it to restart production of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. The FDA wrote to Emergent Wednesday saying that the agency “does not object” to manufacturing restarting there, according to a copy of the letter viewed by the Wall Street Journal.
Public Healthledgertranscript.com

COVID tracker: Delta variant on rise in NH

Rising cases of COVID-19 are creeping into New Hampshire’s “normal” summer. On Tuesday, 61 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the state, the single highest one-day count of new cases in six weeks. The likely culprit responsible for the rising cases is the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19...
Public Healthcrowleytoday.com

OMV updates safety protocols amid COVID-19 surge

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, facial coverings are now required inside all Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations. The updated safety protocols follow the increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout Louisiana and reflect the latest guidelines from state health officials. If a customer does not have a mask,...
Health ServicesTimes Union

Avante Health Solutions Awarded Exam Room Equipment Agreement with Vizient

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Avante Health Solutions is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract with Vizient, Inc. to offer exam room equipment to its members at contracted pricing. Vizient is the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the nation. Vizient’s diverse membership and customer...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthbiopharma-reporter.com

Biovac to manufacture Pfizer COVID-19 doses in Africa

South African biopharmaceutical company The Biovac Institute will manufacture and distribute Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in Africa, with the three companies signing a letter of intent this week. Thanks to Biovac’s manufacturing facilities in Cape Town, the deal will add a third continent to the mRNA vaccine’s supply chain...
EconomyThrive Global

Dan Meyer of Nehemiah Manufacturing Company: “Investing in people is the best business strategy”

Investing in people is the best business strategy, think of employees as family members rather than staff and exceed their expectations. In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable” we are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.
New Madrid, MOKFVS12

Scott and New Madrid Counties implement new COVID-19 protocols

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Heartland counties outlined a new plan to combat the coronavirus. The plan is in place to slow down the increasing positive case numbers and vaccinate children before school starts. Scott and New Madrid Counties are working together in a fight against COVID-19 by offering...
Public HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Leveraging Digital Health to Assist Developing Countries’ Health Systems

Vaccine rollouts are picking up steam and many parts of the world are gradually beginning to relax restrictions and reopen their economies. While this welcome news is cause for celebration, it is crucial for decision-makers in developed countries to understand the reality: for the most part, it is only developed countries that are really moving through this. Less fortunate parts of the world—notably Brazil and India—have practically served these past few months as petri dishes for mutations that are powering another deadly wave of the virus. Pandemics are global by definition, and if these challenges aren’t addressed, it will come back to haunt all of us.
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

American College of Cardiology to partner with digital health company

Boston-based digital health company Cohere Health is partnering with the American College of Cardiology in Washington, D.C., to advance healthcare through digital solutions. Through the collaboration, Cohere Health has added a new cardiac care solution to its digital prior authorization offerings that will bring together patients, healthcare providers and health plans in patient decision-making, according to a July 28 press release.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Providence, RIABC6.com

Lifespan to require all employees to be vaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Lifespan require all of its employees to be vaccinated starting on September 1, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. The organization cited the transmission rates and contagiousness of the Delta variant, recommendations from leading healthcare organizations, and the well being of its patients as reasons for the mandate.
Warm Springs, ORkwso.org

COVID-19 Protocols Tribal Buildings and Longhouse

The COVID-19 Team in Warm Springs made recommendations to the Warm Springs Tribal council COVID-19 protocols in Tribal Buildings and longhouses. The recommendations were approved by the Warm Springs Tribal Council July 19th, 2021. Tribal Building and employee protocols. All Tribal Buildings: If any person is not a regular employee/customer...
Businessheraldstaronline.com

Insurance company, Trinity seeking a solution

STEUBENVILLE — Trinity Health System physicians and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield were at the bargaining table Monday, working on a new network agreement. Without it, Trinity Health System Medical Group Enterprise physicians’ contract with Anthem is set to expire Sunday. Both sides, however, were optimistic an agreement is within reach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy