Law Enforcement

Luce County Sheriff’s Department is understaffed

By Marta Berglund
abc10up.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Luce County’s Sheriff’s Department staff is stretched thin. The department has only three full–time officers and one part–time officer. This number is a fraction of the FBI’s recommended 22 officers for a county Luce’s size. “We’re short,” says Undersheriff Eric Gravelle. “We never have more than one deputy working...

Selma, ALselmasun.com

Selma considers surveillance cameras to help understaffed police department patrol

With an understaffed police department, Selma has been considering installing surveillance cameras to grab video, photos and data to help solve crimes. In the wake of the death of a police officer on Tuesday and weeks of complaints from Selma police saying the department could close if more officers aren’t added, discussion has heated up about the use of cameras to supplement for officers.
Seminole County, FLPosted by
Amomama

Seminole County Sheriff's Office Captain Found Passed Out in Traffic: He Was Allowed to Go Without Screening or Sobriety Check

Suspicious footage of two police officers checking on a passed-out man in the middle of the road has recently made the news. As it turns out, the man is also a law figure. The incident took place in Seminole County, Florida, in early July and is raising quite a lot of eyebrows due to the way the two police officers let the man go after waking up.
Uinta County, WYUinta County Herald

Uinta County Sheriff's Office incidents and arrests (July 12-18)

The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office responded to 112 incidents between the dates of Monday, July 12, and Sunday, July 18. Incidents included six alarms, an ambulance or medical assist, six animal problems, simple assault, 14 agency assists, breaking and entering, a citizen complaint, three citizen disputes, two citizen assists, a DUI, three DWUS incidents, an emergency detention, an escort, a fire, harassment, 19 information reports, four background investigations, two jail offenses, keeping the peace, four livestock problems, two parking problems, two prisoner transports, recovered stolen property, a suspicious incident, a sex offense, a sex offender registration, a traffic accident with property damage, a traffic complaint, two traffic hazards, two property thefts, trespassing, unauthorized use of a vehicle and two welfare checks.
Inyo County, CAsierrawave.net

(Update) Incident at Chevron Station in Bishop involving Inyo County Sheriff deputies sparks community outrage

Dogs are dogs, but sometimes dogs are seen as “heroes”; at other times they are seen as a “threat.” And sometimes police officers are seen as “heroes” …and sometimes in today’s environment, they are also seen as a “threat” to some people, especially to many “of color.” An incident on Saturday night at the Chevron Gas Station at the north end of Bishop off US Highway 395 is a case in point. It has sparked strong opinions on local social media with charges of police abuse, animal cruelty, and racism…and in a few instances, strong support for the police.
Oconee County, SCFOX Carolina

Coroner identifies body found in Oconee County home

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in a home near Townville Monday, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call around 1:20 p.m. from a family member of the person who lived at the home on Hemlock Drive in the Timberlake One subdivision after they found the body inside one of the rooms.
Gilpin County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Missing Hiker: Gilpin County Sheriff’s Deputies Searching For Harold Taylor

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gilpin County Sheriff’s deputies want to find a missing hiker. They say Harold Taylor, 65, was last seen on July 22. Investigators say Taylor left the Cold Springs campground to go hiking. #GilpinCountySheriff'sOffice is asking for help in locating a missing person. Harold Taylor, age 65, was last seen leaving Cold Springs Campground in Gilpin County on 07/22/21, to go hiking. Please contact the Gilpin County Sheriff at 303-582-5500 with any information. pic.twitter.com/p0hhXBqfta — Gilpin Sheriff (@GilpinSheriff) July 27, 2021 Further details were not released on Tuesday. If you have more information about Taylor, you’re asked to call the Gilpin County Sheriff at 303-582-5500.  
Stoddard County, MOdexterstatesman.com

COVId-19 confirmed in Stoddard County Jail; sheriff's department still on duty ready to serve county

On Tuesday Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner confirmed in a news release there are active COVID-19 cases in the Stoddard County Jail. “Since the COVID outbreak began we at the Stoddard County Jail have taken precautions in preventing COVID from being in our jail,” said Hefner. “Even with the precautions taken it was inevitable that COVID would get in our jail facility. We have been very fortunate to this point to not have had any cases in our jail.”
Los Angeles County, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Over Villanueva’s objections, LA County supervisors advance bid to open sheriff’s department records

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 27, approved an effort to open up Sheriff’s Department database records to the county’s Inspector General’s Office and other agencies, despite angry pushback from Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who called the county’s watchdog “corrupt” and the effort itself “utter nonsense.”. For...
Levy County, FLCedar Key News

LEVY COUNTY ARREST REPORT 2021 JULY 26

The information provided below comes from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Jail Media Report. The photographs and commentaries regarding the allegations against the persons identified herein. are copied from the report verbatim, without any editorial comment or revision by this newspaper. ******
Hardinsburg, KYwxbc1043.com

Sheriff Department’s “Cram A Cruiser” Drive This Week

HARDINSBURG (07/15/21) — The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the annual “Cram A Cruiser” school supply drive this coming week. A cruiser will be stationed at different locations in the county this coming week for residents to drop off school supplies, which will be distributed as part of the Back to School Bash scheduled for August 8th. Donations can also be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office in Hardinsburg during normal business hours.)
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

Sheriff's department: No link between death at Dubuque County Fairgrounds, carnival rides

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department took to social media to emphasize that a death reported at the county fairgrounds today was not linked to any of the carnival rides. Emergency responders were dispatched to the fairgrounds in Dubuque at about 12:45 p.m. today. The sheriff's department told the Telegraph Herald that a carnival worker was found dead in his camper. The man's name has not been released.
Denver, COrockydailynews.com

Denver Sheriff’s Department desperately hiring

DENVER — It was a day of celebrations in a year with not a lot to celebrate for the Denver Sheriff’s department. Under a blistering sun outside the Sheriff’s Department’s training center in northeast Denver, 22 men and women were sworn in as sheriff’s deputies following 16 weeks of training. And rarely, if ever, in the department’s history has it needed a new group of deputies more than it does right now.

