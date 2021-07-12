Luce County Sheriff’s Department is understaffed

The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office responded to 112 incidents between the dates of Monday, July 12, and Sunday, July 18. Incidents included six alarms, an ambulance or medical assist, six animal problems, simple assault, 14 agency assists, breaking and entering, a citizen complaint, three citizen disputes, two citizen assists, a DUI, three DWUS incidents, an emergency detention, an escort, a fire, harassment, 19 information reports, four background investigations, two jail offenses, keeping the peace, four livestock problems, two parking problems, two prisoner transports, recovered stolen property, a suspicious incident, a sex offense, a sex offender registration, a traffic accident with property damage, a traffic complaint, two traffic hazards, two property thefts, trespassing, unauthorized use of a vehicle and two welfare checks.
