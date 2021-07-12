Business Quarterly: Real estate market shows no signs of slowing

How fortunate are we to live in this beautiful part of the Granite State? As a real estate professional, I am met with questions daily relative to the state of the market, the challenges facing both buyers and sellers, and how to navigate a market that is unlike any other seen before. It is similar to asking your Belletetes sales representative when lumber prices will come down, or when certain products will be back in stock. How many people do you know who decided to install a backyard pool only to find out the wait is at least a year, or possibly even longer?