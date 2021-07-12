One-On-One With Tom Skerritt

This story is featured in the July issue of Seattle magazine. Subscribe here to access the print edition. If Hollywood ever turns the bestselling book “The Boys in the Boat” into a feature-length film, Tom Skerritt wants to make damn sure it’s made here. He says he hears excuses all the time why it shouldn’t be. The story, of course, is uniquely Seattle: How the University of Washington crew surprisingly won a Gold Medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. George Clooney was set to direct, but filming was delayed because of the pandemic.