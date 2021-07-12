Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

One-On-One With Tom Skerritt

seattlemag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is featured in the July issue of Seattle magazine. Subscribe here to access the print edition. If Hollywood ever turns the bestselling book “The Boys in the Boat” into a feature-length film, Tom Skerritt wants to make damn sure it’s made here. He says he hears excuses all the time why it shouldn’t be. The story, of course, is uniquely Seattle: How the University of Washington crew surprisingly won a Gold Medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. George Clooney was set to direct, but filming was delayed because of the pandemic.

www.seattlemag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
State
California State
City
Vancouver, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Seattle, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
George Clooney
Person
Tom Skerritt
Person
Dow Constantine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#King County#Fisher Flour Mill#Triple Squirrels Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
FOXBusiness

Republicans opposing massive infrastructure bill ask: Where’s full text?

The U.S. Senate, in a 67-32 procedural vote Wednesday, advanced a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill -- despite the fact that the full text of the proposal hasn't been made public yet. At least one Republican voting no on the proposal to begin debating the package expressed his frustration on...
Posted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. refusal to defend lawmaker in Capitol riot a signal to Trump -experts

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's refusal to defend a Republican congressman accused in a civil lawsuit of helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hamper former President Donald Trump's legal defense in the same case, experts said. The department late Tuesday told...
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy