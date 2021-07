The Rockies have arguably overachieved this season, but with 12 games separating them and the NL’s second Wild Card team, Colorado seems destined to miss the playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons. Many interpreted Nolan Arenado’s offseason trade to St. Louis as the Rockies waving the white flag, clearing the deck ahead of what figures to be an arduous, multi-year rebuild. The long-held assumption is that Colorado will blow it all up by moving Trevor Story, Jon Gray, C.J. Cron and German Marquez at the upcoming trade deadline. However, interim GM Bill Schmidt would push back on that narrative, dismissing the perception that Colorado is headed for a fire sale.