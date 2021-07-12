2017: No. 9 — Keston Hiura, 2B, UC-Irvine

Vaughn started in left field and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 4-3 loss to Kansas City. Monday's game marked the return of Eloy Jimenez (who served as the designated hitter) from a pectoral injury that had forced him to the sideline since the end of spring training. Jimenez is normally the White Sox's starter in left field, which is where Vaughn has been a regular presence this season. The two are expected to share both jobs, as manager Tony La Russa said he doesn't expect Jimenez's return to cost Vaughn too many at-bats. The rookie has hit safely in six straight contests, going 10-for-21 with a home run, four doubles and five RBI.