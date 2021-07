DOUGLAS — Douglas High School is getting a new modern type of synthetic turf football field, which will be ready for the Sept. 10 season opener with the Bisbee Pumas. The Douglas school board approved the request, which is going to cost $844,000 to install, at its July 6 board meeting after learning the existing turf the Bulldogs currently play on was installed in 2010. The turf was worn down to the point where it was becoming an increased danger to the players.