New Little Free Library in Wilton celebrates Pride

In front of her home on 10 Livermore Street, Wilton artist and activist Ann Putnam has installed a Pride-themed Little Free Library. Little Free Library is a movement of building small book exchanges that are available in public areas, where people can take or leave books. Putnam said in an interview Thursday that she’s seen several across the region – there is one in the Wilton Main Street Association Park – and instantly wanted to build one of her own.