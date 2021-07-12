Three charged in killing 7-year-old boy appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the people accused in the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy will remain behind bars after Kelby Shorty was gunned down in what police said was a drive-by on July 4th.

Police said Shorty was killed outside a home in North Memphis, where a group of people had been setting off fireworks. Someone in a car pulled up and began shooting, police said.

Shorty died at the scene.

Three people were charged over the weekend. Jordan Pittman is charged with Shorty’s killing and the attempted murder of two others. He also faces related gun charges.

A witness identified Pittman in a photo lineup as the person responsible for the shooting, investigators said. They found him hiding at the home of Adoniss Wright, who police said knew Pittman was wanted by law enforcement.

Standing in court Monday morning, Pittman wore standard-issued jail clothing, making his first appearance after his Friday arrest for the alleged shooting death of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty.

Pittman was given a one million dollar bond.

Wright was also taken into custody and charged with being an accessory to murder. He appeared in court Monday as Pittman’s co-defendant after bonding out of jail over the weekend.

Pittman and Wright are expected back in court on July 19.

Sunday, police said they arrested another suspect, Angieline Kennedy after they tracked her to Tipton County. Kennedy is charged with Shorty’s murder, attempted murder, and more than a dozen related gun charges.

A judge denied her bond during a court appearance Monday, according to online records.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

©2021 Cox Media Group