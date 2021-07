Despite the way it ended, the Yankees’ series against the Astros to close out the first half actually featured some promising signs. They took two of three in Houston, shutting out a good Astros’ offense in both of the first two games. It’s just that after the way it ended, it was hard to not come away from the series feeling frustrated. With the All-Star break, the Yankees have had a couple days to shake that off, and for their sakes I hope they have, because things are not getting easier.