Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Rumors: Portis, Knicks, Robinson, Davis, Magic

By Sameer Kumar
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 16 days ago

Bobby Portis has embraced a nice role off the bench for the Bucks, as he’s become a fan favorite over the course of the season for a team that’s currently competing for an NBA championship.

Last year was quite the opposite for him, as he was toiling away on a Knicks team that was seemingly going nowhere. The Knicks declined Portis’ team option but offered him another deal, he revealed in an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“I didn’t really know if it was going to be a good situation for me,” Portis said . “The year prior, it wasn’t a good situation for me at all. It just wasn’t a culture I was used to. Obviously, Leon (Rose) and (William Wesley) and those guys were going to come in and try to change it around, but I just wanted to go to a winning culture and where I felt like I can fit in with guys.”

Portis talked about missing out on the Orlando bubble being a frustrating experience for him, but like most basketball fans, he ended up watching the games from afar, where he identified the Bucks as a team he can potentially fit in on.

“I actually hit Giannis (Antetokounmpo ) up and told him I can come help the team and I can help everyone out,” Portis said . “He went to the boss (front office) and told him come and get me. It made it better, having a guy like that back me and having confidence in me every day. Just be myself — it makes it that much funner and that much easier for me to come play the game. The biggest thing with me this year is that I’m at peace with myself finally. I finally found myself in my career. The journey is what I appreciate the most about the NBA, man.”

Portis has earned the reputation as a high-energy big who can shoot the three and put up big stat lines from time to time, which earned him some huge offers in free agency. However, the 6-foot-10 forward seemingly values a winning situation over money.

“I just wanted to get on a winning team and show everyone that I can really like help a team win,” Portis said .

“Sometimes, you get on teams where all guys talk about is money… It’s not like that over here. Nobody talks about money. We talk about real-life sh*t; our families, we talk about what guys are invested in. We have great people in our organization. The training staff is top-tier people. We have coaches that really care about you as a human being.”

Portis will enter free agency again this offseason, but from the sound of everything, he seems perfectly content to stay in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future.

More NBA Rumors

  • Duncan Robinson has fans within the Knicks organization, according to Ian Begley of SNY. New York could have $50 million in cap space this offseason, but restricted free agent to be Frank Ntilikina will have an $18.5 million cap hold of his own, which could impact their ability to fit an offer sheet into their cap space, unless the Knicks don’t offer Ntilikina a qualifying offer. The Knicks may have interest in Kendrick Nunn as well, but Begley Notes that the Heat would probably match contract offers to both Robinson and Nunn, unless Miami decides to keep their future flexibility financially open for the future.

  • Terence Davis will be seeking a deal that pays him $9 million annually, according to Jason Bee of The Sacramento Bee. Davis averaged 13.1 points off the bench in 27 games off the bench for the Kings this season after being acquired from the Raptors at the trade deadline.

  • Magic players are very happy with the hire of Jamahl Mosley as their new head coach, with Jonathan Isaac “excited” to pick his brain from Mosley being around other great players, according to Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel. Mosley worked as an assistant coach for 14 years in the NBA prior to being hired by the Magic.

The post NBA Rumors: Portis, Knicks, Robinson, Davis, Magic appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
15
Followers
963
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ntilikina
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
William Wesley
Person
Jonathan Isaac
Person
Bobby Portis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Robinson Davis#Bucks#Sny#Raptors#The Orlando Sentinel#Fortyeightminutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 15 Stars That Could Be Traded This Season

Once the NBA Finals conclude, training camps will be opening up and teams will begin their quest towards becoming the champions of the 2021-2022 season. For some teams like the Lakers, Heat, or Warriors, making one move could be the difference between another ring or an early playoff exit. The...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Bobby Portis Explains Why He Left The New York Knicks: “I Just Wanted To Go To A Winning Culture"

Bobby Portis is having a fantastic season with the Milwaukee Bucks right now. The big man from the University of Arkansas joined the Bucks during free agency in 2020. Since then, he has been a key role player for the Bucks throughout the season. Because he plays a similar position to star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, he doesn't get much playing time. However, Portis has come up big for the Bucks whenever he's been asked. So far, his stint with the Bucks has been going very well.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks Rumors: Jeff Green a potential replacement for Bobby Portis?

The celebration continues, but the Milwaukee Bucks are now faced with a challenge as they look to run it back from their title-winning campaign. One of the biggest questions in terms of a Bucks player’s free agency soon here revolves around their beloved sixth man, Bobby Portis. Portis, armed with a $3.8 million player option, has proven to be an impact contributor on a winning team and with that in mind, the expectation is that Portis will look to re-enter free agency after likely declining his option.
NBAearnthenecklace.com

Bobby Portis Net Worth: How the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Champion Built His Riches

Bobby Portis Jr.'s Estimated Net Worth: $28.0 Million. Bobby Portis was fielding multiple offers from NBA teams when he surprised analysts by signing with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020. Since then, he’s recorded career highs with the Bucks and led them to the 2021 NBA Championship title. His journey to stardom on the hardwood court is an inspiring one. Bobby Portis’ NBA career alone accounts for a net worth estimated at $28.0 million in 2021. And he puts his fortune to good use by giving back to the community. An NBA Championship ring bumps up his value further, as illustrated here.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Knicks Rumors: NY could be next to “shake things up” in the NBA Draft

The first NBA Draft trade happened yesterday afternoon, and the New York Knicks could be up next. Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade yesterday – The Memphis Grizzlies agreed to trade Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 picks 17 and 5 to New Orleans in exchange for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks 10, 40, and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers. Rumors had been circulating that the Pelicans were looking to shop Bledsoe and their 10th pick in an effort to clear more cap space, and the Grizzlies were the team that pounced.
NBANew York Post

‘Stubborn’ Collin Sexton poses potential Knicks risk

One NBA personnel man cautions the Knicks better know what they are getting in 22-year-old stud Collin Sexton before entertaining a draft-night trade for the Cavaliers point guard. According to an NBA personnel man who has done a lot of homework on Sexton, handing the point guard keys to the...
NBASporting News

Bucks' Bobby Portis becomes meme in NBA Finals Game 6 win vs. Suns

Bobby Portis became an instant meme in the Bucks' Game 6 win over the Suns on Tuesday after a couple questionable calls from officials. The first of those calls came in the third quarter, as Portis was called for a personal foul with seemingly perfect defense against Devin Booker:. That,...
NBAelitesportsny.com

3 potential NBA Draft day trades for the New York Knicks

Here are three possible trades the New York Knicks could make when the 2021 NBA Draft starts this Thursday. The New York Knicks are dripping in trade rumors as the 2021 NBA Draft approaches. They own four picks in this draft, including two first-rounders (19 and 21). With the Knicks looking to contend in the playoffs, it’s unlikely that they have playing time for four new rookies.
NBABleacher Report

2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Warriors, Knicks Eyeing Chris Duarte; Stock 'Is Rising'

Oregon Ducks guard Chris Duarte is becoming a hot name at the NBA draft. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Duarte "received an invite to the draft Green Room at Barclays Center and his stock is rising in eyes of teams. Golden State and New York are among the teams eyeing Duarte, who has a second workout with the Warriors on Sunday, sources said."
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Bobby Portis turned down better offer from Knicks to join Bucks

It’s safe to say that nobody is happier with his decision last offseason than Bucks forward Bobby Portis. After helping to bring Milwaukee its first NBA title in 50 years, Portis confirmed that the Knicks made him a better offer than the two-year, $7.5MM deal he signed with the Bucks, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post.
NBAchatsports.com

A hearty #OAKAAK tribute to NBA champion Bobby Portis

We here at P&T live by this credo...to a certain extent. We celebrate the triumphs of former Knicks, just as long as they’re not playing for the Heat or Celtics or something like that. And that is why the Milwaukee Bucks’ title-clinching win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night was so gratifying. It was a chance to celebrate a member of the OAKAAK fraternity on the biggest stage.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks eyeing to steal potential Stephen Curry backup in 2021 NBA Draft

The New York Knicks are reportedly trying to move up in the 2021 NBA Draft, and that could be bad news for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. According to NBA insider Chad Ford, the Knicks are “aggressively” working to trade up and make their way into the lottery. They are said to be targeting Oregon standout Chris Duarte, who is projected to be in the Top 14 or 15 picks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy