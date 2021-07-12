Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Discovery of 10 Faces of Plasma Leads to New Insights in Fusion and Plasma Science

By Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Newswise
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Scientists have discovered a novel way to classify magnetized plasmas that could possibly lead to advances in harvesting on Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars. The discovery by theorists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) found that a magnetized plasma has 10 unique phases and the transitions between them might hold rich implications for practical development.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Department Of Energy#Plasma Physics#Newswise#Pppl#Nature Communications#Fes#Princeton University#Forrestal Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
ChemistryPosted by
ScienceAlert

Unknown Liquid Phase Discovered in Glass Is 'A New Type of Material', Scientists Say

Push materials to their limits, and strange things can occur – such as the discovery of a previously unknown phase of liquid, which has been reported by scientists looking at the development of super-thin, high-density glass. These types of glass are used in a variety of ways, including in OLED displays and optical fibers, but they can have stability problems. It's through an effort to tackle those problems that this different type of material has come to light. Crucially, the newly discovered liquid phase promises thin glass that's more stable and denser than the materials that have come before – a progression...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Axion-photon conversion in strongly magnetised plasmas

Axion dark matter can resonantly convert to photons in the magnetosphere of neutron stars, possibly giving rise to radio signals observable on Earth. This method for the indirect detection of axion dark matter has recently received significant attention in the literature. The calculation of the radio signal is complicated by a number of effects; most importantly, the gravitational infall of the axions onto the neutron star accelerates them to semi-relativistic speed, and the neutron star magnetosphere is highly anisotropic. Both of these factors complicate the calculation of the conversion of axions to photons. In this work, we present the first fully three-dimensional calculation of the axion-photon conversion in highly magnetised anisotropic media. Depending on the axion trajectory, this calculation leads to orders-of-magnitude differences in the conversion compared to the simplified one-dimensional calculation used so far in the literature, altering the directionality of the produced photons. Our results will have important implications for the radio signal one would observe in a telescope.
Physicsarxiv.org

Electrostatic shock structures in a magnetized plasma having non-thermal particles

A rigorous theoretical investigation has been made on the nonlinear propagation of dust-ion-acoustic shock waves in a multi-component magnetized pair-ion plasma having inertial warm positive and negative ions, inertialess non-thermal electrons and positrons, and static negatively charged massive dust grains. The Burgers' equation is derived by employing reductive perturbation method. The plasma model supports both positive and negative shock structures in the presence of static negatively charged massive dust grains. It is found that the steepness of both positive and negative shock profiles declines with the increase of ion kinematic viscosity without affecting the height, and the temperature of the electrons enhances the amplitude of the shock profile. It is also observed that the increase in oblique angle rises the height of the positive shock profile, and the height of the positive shock wave increases with the number density of positron. The application of the findings from present investigation are briefly discussed.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Faraday-Fresnel rotation and splitting of orbital angular momentum carrying waves in a rotating plasma

Rotational Fresnel drag - or orbital Faraday rotation - in a rotating magnetised plasma is uncovered and studied analytically for Trivelpiece-Gould and Whistler-Helicon waves carrying orbital angular momentum (OAM). Plasma rotation is shown to introduce a non-zero phase shift between OAM-carrying eigenmodes with opposite helicities, similarly to the phase-shift between spin angular momentum eigenmodes associated with the classical Faraday effect in a magnetised plasma at rest. By examining the dispersion relation for these two low-frequency modes in a Brillouin rotating plasma, this Faraday-Fresnel rotation effect is traced back to the combined effects of Doppler shift, centrifugal forces and Coriolis forces. In addition, rotation is further shown to lead to rotation- and azimuthal mode-dependent longitudinal group velocity, therefore predicting the Faraday-Fresnel splitting of the enveloppe of a wave packet containing a superposition of OAM-carrying eigenmodes with opposite helicities.
Sciencearxiv.org

Hydrodynamic description of the baryon-charged quark-gluon plasma

One of the primary goals of nuclear physics is studying the phase diagram of Quantum Chromodynamics, where a hypothetical critical point serves as a landmark. A systematic model-data comparison of heavy-ion collisions at center-of-mass energies between 1 and 100 GeV per nucleon is essential for locating the critical point and the phase boundary between the deconfined quark-gluon plasma and the confined hadron resonance gas. At these energies the net baryon density of the system can be high and critical fluctuations can become essential in the presence of the critical point. Simulating their dynamical evolution thus becomes an indispensable part of theoretical modeling. In this thesis we first present the (3+1)-dimensional relativistic hydrodynamic code BEShydro, which solves the equations of motion of second-order Denicol-Niemi-Molnar-Rischke theory, including bulk and shear viscous components as well as baryon diffusion current. We then study the effects caused by the baryon diffusion on the longitudinal dynamics and on the phase diagram trajectories of fluid cells at different space-time rapidities of the system, and how they are affected by critical dynamics near the critical point. We finally explore the evolution of non-hydrodynamic slow processes describing long wavelength critical fluctuations near the critical point, by extending the conventional hydrodynamic description by coupling it to additional explicitly evolving slow modes, and their back-reaction to the bulk matter properties.
Physicsarxiv.org

On the electron sheath theory and its applications in plasma-surface interaction

The electron sheath is a particular electron-rich sheath with negative net charges where plasma potential is lower than the biased electrode. Here an improved understanding of electron sheath theory is provided using both fluid and kinetic approaches while elaborating on its implications for plasma-surface interaction. A fluid model is first proposed considering the electron presheath structure, avoiding the singularity in electron sheath Child-Langmuir law. The latter is proved to underestimate the sheath potential. Subsequently, the kinetic model of electron sheath is established, showing considerably different sheath profiles in respect to the fluid model due to the electron velocity distribution function and finite ion temperature. The model is then further generalized involving a more realistic truncated ion velocity distribution function. It is demonstrated that such distribution function yields a super-thermal electron sheath whose entering velocity at sheath edge is greater than that prescribed by the Bohm criterion, implying a potentially omitted calibration issue in the probe measurement. Furthermore, an attempt is made to incorporate the self-consistent presheath-sheath match within the kinetic framework, showing a necessary compromise between realistic sheath entrance and the inclusion of kinetic effects. In the end, the consequent secondary electron emission due to sheath-accelerated plasma electrons in electron sheath are analyzed, providing a sheath potential coupled with the plasma and wall properties.
Sciencearxiv.org

Turbulent field fluctuations in gyrokinetic and fluid plasmas

A key uncertainty in the design and development of magnetic confinement fusion energy reactors is predicting edge plasma turbulence. An essential step in overcoming this uncertainty is the validation in accuracy of reduced turbulent transport models. Drift-reduced Braginskii two-fluid theory is one such set of reduced equations that has for decades simulated boundary plasmas in experiment, but significant questions exist regarding its predictive ability. To this end, using a novel physics-informed deep learning framework, we demonstrate the first ever direct quantitative comparisons of turbulent field fluctuations between electrostatic two-fluid theory and electromagnetic gyrokinetic modelling with good overall agreement found in magnetized helical plasmas at low normalized pressure. This framework is readily adaptable to experimental and astrophysical environments, and presents a new technique for the numerical validation and discovery of reduced global plasma turbulence models.
Theater & Dancesciencecodex.com

Watching the ultrafast dance moves of a laser plasma

Great leaps in science and technology have been propelled by recent advances in seeing fast evolving physical phenomena, as they happen. Femtosecond lasers from the infrared to the X-ray region have enabled us to 'watch', in real time, atoms dance in molecules and solids on femtosecond and picosecond timescales. Watching such fascinating motions not just in real time but at the spatial locations where they happen, is a bigger challenge.
EngineeringPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Mechatronics Student Builds Giant Plasma Cannon That Can Create Blasts

Ever heard of a plasma popper? This weapon sounds well-suited for sci-fi movies, and it indeed is. Created by Mr. Al Stahler, a plasma popper — plasma is a state of matter composed of ionized parts — uses transparent plastic tubing and an ignited ball of methylacetylene-propadiene propane. At first, it emits a tiny fireball, then it goes through a tube before diffusing with a loud bang.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamo instabilities in plasmas with inhomogeneous chiral chemical potential

We study the dynamics of magnetic fields in chiral magnetohydrodynamics, which takes into account the effects of an additional electric current related to the chiral magnetic effect in high energy plasmas. We perform direct numerical simulations, considering weak seed magnetic fields and inhomogeneities of the chiral chemical potential mu_5 with a zero mean. We demonstrate that a small-scale chiral dynamo can occur in such plasmas if fluctuations of mu_5 are correlated on length scales that are much larger than the scale on which the dynamo growth rate reaches its maximum. Magnetic fluctuations grow by many orders of magnitude due to the small-scale chiral dynamo instability. Once the nonlinear backreaction of the generated magnetic field on fluctuations of mu_5 sets in, the ratio of these scales decreases and the dynamo saturates. When magnetic fluctuations grow sufficiently to drive turbulence via the Lorentz force before saturation occurs, an additional mean-field dynamo phase is identified. The mean magnetic field grows on a scale that is larger than the integral scale of turbulence after the amplification of the fluctuating component saturates. The growth rate of the mean magnetic field is caused by a magnetic alpha effect that is proportional to the current helicity. With the onset of turbulence, the power spectrum of mu_5 develops a universal k^(-1) scaling independently of its initial shape, while the magnetic energy spectrum approaches a k^(-3) scaling.
Sciencetamu.edu

Ultrafast X-ray provides new look at plasma discharge breakdown in water

Occurring faster than the speed of sound, the mystery behind the breakdown of plasma discharges in water is one step closer to being understood as researchers pursue applying new diagnostic processes using state-of-the-art X-ray imaging to the challenging subject. These diagnostic processes open the door to a better understanding of...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Origin of the electrocatalytic activity in carbon nanotube fiber counter-electrodes for solar-energy conversion

However, their electrocatalytic activity is still poorly understood. This work deciphers the origin of the catalytic activity of counter-electrodes (CEs)/current collectors made of self-standing carbon nanotubes fibers (CNTfs) using Co$^(+2)$/Co$^(+3)$ redox couple electrolytes. This is based on comprehensive electrochemical and spectroscopic characterizations of fresh and used electrodes applied to symmetric electrochemical cells using platinum-based CEs as a reference. As the most relevant findings, two straight relationships were established: i) the limiting current and stability increase rapidly with surface concentration of oxygen-containing functional groups, and ii) the catalytic potential is inversily related to the amount of residual metallic Fe catalyst nanoparticles interspersed in the CNTf network. Finally, the fine tune of the metallic nanoparticle content and the degree of functionalization enabled fabrication of efficient and stable dye-sensitized solar cells with cobalt electrolytes and CNTf-CE outperforming those with reference Pt-CEs.
AstronomyPhys.org

Scientists develop a new tool for measuring radio waves in fusion plasmas

Scientists seeking to bring to Earth the fusion energy that drives the sun and stars use radio frequency (RF) waves—the same waves that bring radio and television into homes—to heat and drive current in the plasma that fuels fusion reactions. Scientists now have developed a path-setting way to measure the waves that could be used to validate predictions of their impact, setting the stage for enhanced future experiments that could result in bringing energy from fusion to Earth.
TechnologyZDNet

Sydney researchers develop new low-cost and safe plasma tech

The University of Sydney has announced the development of a low-cost, sustainable, and readily available technology its researchers say can, for example, dim the screens of electronic devices for a fraction of the cost of current tech. A team led by researchers, including Dr Behnam Akhavan from the university, explained...
Phys.org

Berkeley Lab's CAMERA leads international effort on autonomous scientific discoveries

Experimental facilities around the globe are facing a challenge: their instruments are becoming increasingly powerful, leading to a steady increase in the volume and complexity of the scientific data they collect. At the same time, these tools demand new, advanced algorithms to take advantage of these capabilities and enable ever-more intricate scientific questions to be asked—and answered. For example, the ALS-U project to upgrade the Advanced Light Source facility at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) will result in 100 times brighter soft X-ray light and feature superfast detectors that will lead to a vast increase in data-collection rates.
EngineeringCosmos

A new world of plasma screens?

Australian researchers have used plasma to make a material that could replace a scarce element used in solar cells, touch screens and a number of other high-tech manufacturing areas. In order to work, solar cells and phone and tablet screens need to contain a material that is transparent and can...
Sciencearxiv.org

Fluctuation-Dissipation Relation for a Quantum Brownian Oscillator in a Parametrically Squeezed Thermal Field

In this paper we study the nonequilibrium evolution of a quantum Brownian oscillator, modeling the internal degree of freedom of a harmonic atom or an Unruh-DeWitt detector, coupled to a nonequilibrium, nonstationary quantum field and inquire whether a fluctuation-dissipation relation can exist after/if it approaches equilibration. This is a nontrivial issue since a squeezed bath field cannot reach equilibration and yet, as this work shows, the system oscillator indeed can, which is a necessary condition for FDRs. We discuss three different settings: A) The bath field essentially remains in a squeezed thermal state throughout, whose squeeze parameter is a mode- and time-independent constant. This situation is often encountered in quantum optics and quantum thermodynamics. B) The field is initially in a thermal state, but subjected to a parametric process leading to mode- and time-dependent squeezing. This scenario is met in cosmology and dynamical Casimir effect. The squeezing in the bath in both types of processes will affect the oscillator's nonequilibrium evolution. We show that at late times it approaches equilibration, which warrants the existence of an FDR. The trait of squeezing is marked by the oscillator's effective equilibrium temperature, and the factor in the FDR is only related to the stationary component of bath's noise kernel. Setting C) is more subtle: A finite system-bath coupling strength can set the oscillator in a squeezed state even the bath field is stationary and does not engage in any parametric process. The squeezing of the system in this case is in general time-dependent but becomes constant when the internal dynamics is fully relaxed. We begin with comments on the broad range of physical processes involving squeezed thermal baths and end with some remarks on the significance of FDRs in capturing the essence of quantum backreaction in nonequilibrium systems.
AstronomySmithonian

New Black Hole Image Shows Plasma Jets Blasting Into Space

The team behind the first-ever direct image of a black hole has trained their equipment on another supermassive black hole at the heart of nearby radio galaxy Centaurus A to produce an image that captures powerful jets of plasma blasting out of the light-eating beast in unprecedented detail, reports Daniel Clery for Science.

Comments / 0

Community Policy