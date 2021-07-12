’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou Split: See Clues Leading Up to Their Breakup

It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger and her fiancé, Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni) split after five years together, In Touch can confirm.

“Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Nicole told In Touch, confirming they remained amicable after calling it quits. “We had much love and respect for each other, but we weren’t without our faults. Unfortunately we can no longer continue our journey together.”

“This may be a shock to many because we stayed strong for so long through it all,” the mother of one continued. “But as we move forward and heal, we ask that you respect both parties and not constantly ask about it. Thank you to everyone who has supported us together and continues to support us as separate individuals. Hassan is a good person and deserves to be happy as much as I do. We ended on good terms and I wish him the best.”

Rumors started swirling about the former couple’s possible breakup in February 2021, when they both fueled speculation by deleting all of their pictures together on social media and sharing cryptic messages.

The couple used to have several PDA portraits with each other on both of their Instagram pages, which means they have either since been archived or removed entirely. Azan has yet to confirm or deny breakup speculation, but he did fan the flames with a quote shared to his Stories in January 2021.

“Happiness of others will not harm you and their wealth will not diminish your livelihood. Live pure and wish for people what you wish for yourself,” the fitness enthusiast‘s first post read. Another post detailed how people “really should” only care about things that “set your soul on fire,” while a third discussed overcoming trials and tribulations. “I swear going through s–t alone really does build you,” read another message shared by Azan on January 4.

Based on a recent Cameo, the mom of one also appears to be working at Starbucks again after previously quitting the gig to visit Azan in his native country. Nicole last shared a photo with her long-distance love on September 30, 2020, which was captioned, “Really missing my man today, I miss you.”

After their time on the series, Nicole and Azan reunited when she visited him in his native country of Morocco in March 2020. Her eagerly-anticipated trip was ultimately extended until August because of travel bans caused by the coronavirus pandemic and she finally returned home to Florida in August. During the getaway, Nicole’s mom, Robbalee, defended her against commenters claiming the reality star “abandoned” her daughter, May.

“There was no abandonment,” Robbalee clapped back at naysayers via a comment on Instagram in July 2020. “[May] is getting to spend time with her grandparents while her mommy is away. There is a lot more to this story than a simple answer.”

The couple first met on a dating app and made their reality TV debut together in 2016. Although they did end up getting engaged, Nicole and Azan postponed their wedding twice. Her stepdad, Joe Fouraker, later explained the timing wasn’t “right” and noted they weren’t in a big rush to make it official.

Last year, Nicole squashed breakup rumors after gushing over her man. “I mean I’ve said many times we are still together plus I just posted about him,” she wrote in October 2020, also shutting down speculation Azan was married before. “No matter how many times people try to spread that rumor, it still isn’t true,” Nicole added. “I wouldn’t try to wreck a family either. I’m not that kind of person. Y’all can think of me the way you want, but I know who I am and I wouldn’t do that.”

