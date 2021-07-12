Cancel
Manhattan, KS

Residents celebrate Christmas in July with motorcycles, visit from Santa

By Hailey Phillips hphillips@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 18 days ago
As children scurried around bounce houses wearing Santa hats and festive, familiar tunes filled Blue Earth Plaza, it seemed the only thing missing from Christmas in July was snow.

Although the weather was hot, that didn’t deter residents from coming to the Flint Hills Discovery Center’s Christmas in July event Saturday, 168 days before the actual December holiday.

The event wouldn’t be complete without a visit from Santa, of course. Wearing a red Hawaiian shirt, sunglasses and cargo shorts, Santa rode in on a motorcycle before taking photos with children and collecting toys.

Toys for Tots, an organization that distributes gifts to kids, took toy donations at the event. Juan Vanegas, assistant coordinator for Toys for Tots, said he was pleased with the turnout.

“It’s summer. I wish Christmas was all year around, but it’s not,” he said. “It’s great.”

Vanegas said people donated cash and enough toys to fill five large industrial-size boxes.

“We’re going to keep them in a warehouse in Topeka until about Christmas time,” he said.

Motorcycles also were a big focus of the day as American Legion members showed off their shiny bikes to visitors.

Wamego resident Linda Porter, a rider since 1970 and American Legion member, brought her 1996 “Ecstasy” motorcycle, which she and her husband have owned for two years. It boasts a Harley Davidson wide glide front end and a 350 cubic-inch Chevy high-performance engine. The motorcycle seats two people.

The large motorcycle definitely took people by surprise Saturday. Porter said she had people come up and tell her they have never seen anything like it before.

“The kids, they like it,” she said. “I let them get in. They can blow the horn one time.”

The couple moved from Illinois to Kansas four years ago.

“We love it here. The scenery here is just relaxing,” she said. “The roads are so smooth.”

Manhattan resident Megan Lee took her three children, Zach, 8, Lucas, 4, and Benjamin, 3, to Saturday’s event.

“They’ve really enjoyed it so far,” she said.

Lee said she and her family have never really celebrated Christmas in July, but when they saw the event, they thought it would be a great opportunity to get out.

“We just thought it would be fun to put on some festive gear,” she said. “We all got a festive shirt on.”

Her kids are motorcycle lovers as their grandma has a passion for riding, Lee said.

“She likes to ride and so does her boyfriend, so they thought it would be cool to come check it out,” Lee said.

#Christmas In July#Motorcycle#Christmas Time#Hawaiian#Toys For Tots#American Legion#Ecstasy#Chevy
