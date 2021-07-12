Health & Environmental Experts Give Tips On How To Avoid Ticks & What To Do If Bitten By One

Despite the fact that the majority of Americans are walking around without a mask, it doesn't mean the pandemic is over. In fact, the recent surge of infections and COVID-related hospitalizations is inspiring cities and states to take precaution and reinstate masking policies. "The Delta variant is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, which was substantially more contagious than the original coronavirus strain. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing serious illness, they have lost a bit of efficacy in terms of preventing any infection," explains F. Perry Wilson, MD, Yale Medicine physician and researcher at Yale School of Medicine. What that means is that people who are vaccinated are unlikely to get very sick, but they may get infected —particularly if they are in high-risk situations. "And that means they could transmit to their friends, family, and loved ones who may not be vaccinated," he adds. We asked some of the nation's top experts for tips on how to avoid getting infected with the Delta variant—as well as the types of places and situations you should avoid. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.