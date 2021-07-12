Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Kourtney Kardashian’s Fang-Inspired Makeover Amid Travis Barker Romance: See Her Smile Transformation

By Samantha Benitz
In Touch Weekly
 16 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian has been donning a new sense of style and set of diamond-encrusted fangs amid her romance with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, flashed her sparkling smile at cameras while attending the star-studded UFC 264 event with her drummer beau, 45, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While preparing to watch the highly anticipated bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, the pair even shared a steamy kiss for the world to see. “Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian must know the camera is on them,” one announcer said about their PDA on Saturday, July 10.

The Poosh founder first debuted her silver canine crowns in late June, seemingly taking inspiration from Travis, who also wears silver crowns on his canine teeth. Both of their shiny grill caps made an appearance on fight night.

Before heading into the event, Kourtney shared photos to show off her monochromatic look and blinged-out smile. “I love this new Kourtney, more bold and edgy and you can see her happiness shine through,” one fan raved.

After the couple shared more photos from their eventful evening in Sin City, Atiana De La Hoya, who is the daughter of Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya, commented with vampire and black heart emojis. Travis and Shanna’s son, Landon, also showed love. “Great pics,” the 17-year-old gushed with a smiley face emoji to which Kourtney replied with a sparkle emoji.

Although Kourtney and Travis were strictly platonic years ago, fans can’t deny the chemistry they have now. Kourtney and Travis “have moved out of the ‘friend-zone‘ and are dating,” a source told Life & Style in January. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

Not only did Travis let Kourtney tattoo the phrase “I love you” on him, but he even got her name permanently etched onto his chest. They have also ventured to Disneyland together and professed their feelings for each other on social media time and time again.

Scroll down to see photos of Kourtney Kardashian’s sparkling smile makeover!

