The Miami Marlins, a professional baseball team based in Florida, compete in the National League East division. The team joined Major League Baseball as an expansion franchise when it was created by Wayne Huizenga in 1991 and later owned by John Henry. Since that time, the Miami Marlins have used several names for their home including Joe Robbie Stadium (1993–2001), Dolphin Stadium (2002–2007) and Sun Life Stadium (2008-2011). In 2012, the team moved to their new stadium located in Little Havana on the site of the old Orange Bowl.