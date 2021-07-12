Cancel
Sports

Team USA's Johnny Hooper Shows off His Traveling Kitchen Essentials | Fridge Tours Tokyo Edition

By First We Feast
First We Feast
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this special episode of #FridgeTours we visit Team USA Men's Water Polo player Johnny Hooper at the World League Super Finals in Georgia. From a mini fridge filled with water and fruit snacks, to an impressive hotel cafeteria, find out what life on the road looks like for an Olympian training for Tokyo. Be sure to watch Johnny and Team USA go for the gold starting July 23rd on NBC.

The Independent

The Spun

Indy100

Daily Mail

Fox News

