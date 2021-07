Democratic US Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign raised $7.2 million between April and June and had $10.5 million in cash on hand at the end of June. These are figures that far outpaced his current Republican opponents. Latham Saddler, who is running as a Republican, says he raised $1.4 million in the second quarter, which would make him the leading Republican fundraiser. Warnock took his seat in the Senate early this year after winning a special election that was one of two of the most expensive elections in Georgia’s history. Warnock must run again in 2022 to win a full six-year term.