Glowing Review: Floatation Therapy at Areté Float Tank Studio

If you're anything like me, you tend to find yourself awake during the dark hours. It's not that I'm a vampire; it's just that the daylight isn't my time. Naturally, this takes its toll on my eyes if I'm straining in the dark, or it means I've got a sometimes garishly bright light shining throughout some of the dark times, acting as a beacon to seemingly every single Moth in Britain. No longer. The Govee Glow Smart Lamp has solved this problem with a surprisingly stylish little product, and one that is easy on the eyes in more ways than one.