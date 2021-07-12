Humans can learn from animals and insects about impact of climate change

Recent progress on the black hole information paradox has succeeded in reconstructing Page curves compatible with unitary evolution. The formula of generalized entropy derived from the gravitational path integration, nevertheless, does not provide concrete insight on how the information comes out from the black hole given that the state of the radiation seems to follow what was given by Hawking. In this paper, we provide a quantum informational interpretation of entanglement islands and draw the parallel between the black hole information paradox and the problems of measurements in quantum mechanics. We show that the Page curve can be realized by effective Bell-basis measurements on the entanglement island. We argue that such interpretation is necessary for a quantum informational model if smooth horizons and bulk reconstruction are assumed, and show how it explains the Page curves of solvable models of 2D gravity. The correspondences between concepts in black hole studies and that in the quantum information theory are summarized in a list. The similarities between the black hole information problem and the measurement problem may suggest some link in the origins of the two fundamental issues of distant fields.