BEYOND “JAWS”: Five Things You Didn’t Know about Shark Conservation

By Wildlife Conservation Society
Newswise
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — NEW YORK (July 7, 2021) – “Shark Week” kicked off on July 11th, and just in time, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has released five facts you probably did not know about shark conservation to raise awareness about this imperiled group of fishes and what’s being done to protect them. Globally sharks are in trouble due to overfishing, but there are signs of hope that the conservation and global community are coming together to protect these important predators.

#Shark Week#Whale Shark#Oceans#Newswise#Wcs#Sharks And Rays Program#Gabon#Indigenous Peoples#The Iucn Red List#Wcsnewsroom
