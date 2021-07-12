BEYOND “JAWS”: Five Things You Didn’t Know about Shark Conservation

I learned to swim when I was two years old, and since then I have been fascinated by the animals that call the marine ecosystems of our planet home. However, there was always one animal that struck fear into my psyche whenever I ventured into the ocean: the great white shark. This apex predator and villain of the classic film Jaws has had a powerful effect on the public’s view of sharks. And this fear has been perpetuated through media programming like Discovery’s Shark Week.