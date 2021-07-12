EU should consider sanctions on Ethiopia over Tigray, top diplomat says

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the bloc should be ready to use sanctions on Ethiopia as a way to push for peace and humanitarian access in the northern region of Tigray.

“The option of restrictive measures must be on the table,” Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers that discussed the conflict, using EU parlance for economic sanctions, travel bans and asset freezes.

Conflict erupted in Tigray eight months ago when the central government sent forces which ousted the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).