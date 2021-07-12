Camas hires Jeff Swanson as temporary city manager
Council delays spending $234,000 on renovations for North Shore home acquired in $22 million legacy lands purchase. At a Camas City Council workshop and regular City Council meeting last week, Mayor Pro Tem Ellen Burton announced she has chosen former Battle Ground City Manager Jeff Swanson to act as a temporary city manager. The council approved the hiring of Swanson in spite of many questions raised by concerned citizens about both Swanson and the contract.www.clarkcountytoday.com
