Camas hires Jeff Swanson as temporary city manager

By John Ley
ClarkCountyToday
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncil delays spending $234,000 on renovations for North Shore home acquired in $22 million legacy lands purchase. At a Camas City Council workshop and regular City Council meeting last week, Mayor Pro Tem Ellen Burton announced she has chosen former Battle Ground City Manager Jeff Swanson to act as a temporary city manager. The council approved the hiring of Swanson in spite of many questions raised by concerned citizens about both Swanson and the contract.

