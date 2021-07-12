Mom of 1-Year-Old Shines Light On Why It's Important to Respect a New Parent's Schedule
As any new parent knows, being able to stick to your baby's schedule—or not—can mean the difference between a well-rested child and a cranky one. It can also mean the difference between getting a well-deserved break or finding yourself feeling cranky without one. But all too often, loved ones and friends disregard the schedule you set, thinking it's penciled in versus written in stone. And one mom in the Baby Bumps subreddit, writing under the handle pechymcpeach, is over her mom and even other moms shrugging off her baby's sleep schedule.www.parents.com
Comments / 0