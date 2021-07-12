Cancel
Trevor Gleeson

By Alex Kirschenbaum
hoopsrumors.com
 16 days ago

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will be adding former Perth Wildcats head coach Trevor Gleeson to his bench for the 2021/22 season, tweets Marc Stein. As Stein notes, Gleeson led the Wildcats to five National Basketball League championships in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Gleeson is the reigning NBL Coach of the Year for the 2020/21 season. Gleeson asked to be released from the final year of his contract with Perth this weekend in order to pursue an NBA opportunity, per a team press statement.

