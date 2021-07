Stock futures are eyeing muted gains ahead of the open, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) 13 points higher, boosted by a blowout earnings report for Boeing (BA), which announced its first quarterly profit since the third quarter of 2019. Futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are tentatively higher as well, as investors eye a slew of mixed earnings reports from the Big Tech space, such as Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL), and look toward this afternoon's Federal Reserve statement. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to conclude its two-day meeting, and many expect the central bank to begin making moves to cut back on its bond buying program.