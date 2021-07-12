Cancel
Fairview Heights, IL

Woman found dead in basement of Fairview Heights home, family member living with her arrested

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 16 days ago
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman's body was found badly decomposed in Fairview Heights, Illinois, Monday, and a family member who lived with her is now in custody.

The Fairview Heights Police Department said they were called to a home on Oxford Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found an elderly woman's body badly decomposing.

Police said they don't know how long ago she died, but it appeared to be "an extended period of time."

Police didn't know how she died, but an autopsy is scheduled.

A relative who was living with the woman was taken into custody while the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

