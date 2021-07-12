Suspects identified in Wilkes-Barre McDonald's attack

Police in Wilkes-Barre say they have identified the people accused of beating up a McDonald's employee.

Investigators say two males and a female went into the lobby area of the McDonald's along East Northampton Street on Saturday afternoon.

They beat up an employee and ran.

Officers used surveillance video to identify the attackers.

So far, there is no word on if any arrests were made after the attack in Luzerne County.