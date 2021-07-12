Cancel
MLB

Atlanta Braves 2021 MLB Draft Day 2 Recap

By Matt Powers
Talking Chop
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Atlanta Braves got the 2021 MLB Draft started on Sunday night with Wake Forest pitcher Ryan Cusick, they made nine more picks today on the second day of the draft. There are 10 more picks yet to come tomorrow. Here is a recap of the players the Braves...

MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: A Terrific Tuesday for Baseball

Over the past 48 hours, the game of baseball has been fun to witness. The 2021 Home Run Derby was a massive success. The 2021 All-Star Game itself and the experience in general was so much fun to see, especially with the multiple tributes to the late, great Hank Aaron.
MLBTalking Chop

Dana Brown on Spencer Schwellenbach, Braves’ Day 2 selections

The Atlanta Braves wrapped up day two of the 2021 MLB Draft Monday by selecting nine more players, seven of which were college players. Atlanta began the day selecting a two-way player, Spencer Schwellenbach out of Nebraska in the second round with the 59th pick overall. Schwellenbach pitched and played shortstop but Braves scouting director Dana Brown made it clear that the team sees him as a pitcher going forward and were excited to get him.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Trade Targets: Outfielder Max Kepler

As new names start to pop up as possible trade candidates, we look at Max Kepler as a potential fit for the Atlanta Braves moving forward. The Atlanta Braves enter by far their biggest week of the season with 5 games against the NL East-leading New York Mets with the 2021 trade deadline to follow.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Joc Pederson: Traded to Atlanta

Pederson was traded to Atlanta from the Cubs on Thursday in exchange for Bryce Ball. Pederson may be the first domino to fall in what is expected to be a busy trade deadline for the Cubs. He provides Atlanta with a starting outfielder, a position of need as the team is currently without Ronald Acuna (knee) and Marcell Ozuna (finger). Pederson hit .230/.300/.418 across 287 plate appearances with the Cubs on the campaign.
MLBYardbarker

Breaking down the Braves strategy in the 2021 MLB Draft

The Braves wrapped up the 2021 MLB Draft today, and while we won’t know much about these prospects professionally for at least a few weeks, I figured I’d break down why the Braves made some of the moves they did. We’ve seen Alex Anthopoulos use a variety of strategies. After...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves performance check-in: Pitchers

We’re back with the second part of our performance check-in, this time focusing on pitchers. Part of the story of the 2021 season for the Braves has been the extreme shredding of its pitching depth due to injury, injury, and you guessed it, more injury. The Braves have reached so far down the depth chart that Jesse Chavez actually started a game at one point, and Kyle Muller looks like he’s going to draw starts for some part of the rest of the season. It’s not like they’re through these shark-infested waters, either: Ian Anderson was recently placed on the shelf with shoulder concerns, so it’s highly possible that the Braves’ already-untenable-for-a-team-that-wants-to-contend pitching situation gets worse before it gets better.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Braves Bullpen is the Definition of Insanity

It’s been the same story all year long for this Atlanta Braves team and yet nothing has really been done to change anything. They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Well, that’s exactly what has happened with the Atlanta Braves bullpen this year.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves Minor League Recap: William Contreras homers, Mississippi continues to roll

It was a strong day across the farm system for Atlanta Braves prospects, with a few delivering big hits and home runs. Gwinnett rolled thanks to offensive showcases from Alex Jackson and William Contreras, while Kyle Muller and Bryse Wilson led a dominant pitching performance. Mississippi won for the eight time in their past nine games with star reliever Indigo Diaz getting a promotion to join the Braves staff. Jesse Franklin did his thing again with another home run and Vaughn Grissom made a return to Augusta with a big game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves podcast S2E23: Pederson, Freeman, deadline, and drafts

Admittedly, we were in a better mood about the Atlanta Braves on podcast recording day than we are now. If nothing else, this weekend’s events should underscore with thick lines exactly what this Atlanta Braves team needs to do — immediately. Three times in this weekend’s series, the Braves had...
MLBTalking Chop

2021 MLB Draft Day 3 Tracker and Open Thread

The Atlanta Braves will wrap up the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday with rounds 11-20. Atlanta took Wake Forest right-hander Ryan Cusick with the 24th pick in the first round Sunday. Atlanta added nine more picks Monday headlined by Nebraska right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach. The Draft will get underway at 12 p.m. ET Tuesday with no delay between selections. You can listen in on MLB.com and follow along here for a list of all of the Braves’ picks.
MLBTalking Chop

Talking Chop Podcast Episode 296: The second half looms

The Atlanta Braves endured a maddening first “half” of the 2021 season and, during the All-Star Break, the Talking Chop Podcast Network was quite busy. The team returns to the field for competitive action on Friday but, before the first pitch, Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman convene for Episode 296 to discuss the following:
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Freeman future, TC Podcast, All-Star trade targets, and more

The Braves are set to open the second-half of the season at home against the Rays on Friday. Much has changed since Opening Day with regards to the outlook for this Atlanta team, with much of the cause for concern lying in the outfield. Cristian Pache was ineffective, Marcell Ozuna was arrested, and now Ronald Acuna is injured. It has been a cavalcade of disasters at seemingly every turn, but the Braves are somehow still just four games behind the division-leading Mets.
MLBStudent Life

Baseball sends Durbin and Loutos to Braves, Cardinals in historic draft day

Before Tuesday, two Washington University baseball players have signed professional baseball contracts in the past 50 years. Then came the third day of Major League Baseball’s draft, when rising senior Caleb Durbin was drafted for the Atlanta Braves in the 14th round and May graduate Ryan Loutos signed with the St. Louis Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves projected lineup after trading for Joc Pederson

The Atlanta Braves plan to use Joc Pederson a ton this season after trading for him Thursday. Though he is not getting the start on Friday night vs. the Tampa Bay Rays, the Atlanta Braves plan to use recently acquired outfielder Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs a ton for the rest of the 2021 MLB season.
MLBTalking Chop

Scouting Report on Atlanta Braves 7th Round pick AJ Smith-Shawver

The Atlanta Braves selected AJ Smith-Shawver in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft Monday. Smith-Shawver is a 6’3, 205 pound high school pitcher that hits and throws right handed. Smith-Shawver, from Frisco, Texas, is actually not just a two way player with significant power potential as a bat, but also a legitimate Texas HS football star as a quarterback. He was committed to play at Texas Tech.
MLBTalking Chop

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Cristian Pache homers twice

It was not the best of days for Atlanta Braves affiliates as they went just 1-4, but there were plenty of big performances. Cristian Pache headlined with two home runs for Gwinnett, and William Contreras added one of his own in a Stripers win. Elsewhere, Joey Estes struck out 10 batters for Augusta.

