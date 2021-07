With the Delta variant now the most prevalent strain of COVID-19 nationwide, the current case count is more than double case counts in mid-June. There was a daily average of 38,145 new COVID-19 cases in the US in the week ending July 21, or 12 new cases per 100,000 people. During the week ending June 18, there were 11,286 new cases per day or three new cases per 100,000 people.[1] The current case count is down 85% from a pandemic high of 250,527 cases per day in January.