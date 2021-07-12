Cancel
Burlington County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burlington, Camden, Mercer by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Mercer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...SOUTH CENTRAL MERCER...NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS PHILADELPHIA AND EAST CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southern and central New Jersey...and southeastern Pennsylvania.

alerts.weather.gov

