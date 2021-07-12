Cancel
Breckinridge County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Breckinridge, Hancock, Meade by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breckinridge; Hancock; Meade A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN CRAWFORD...PERRY WESTERN MEADE...NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK AND NORTHWESTERN BRECKINRIDGE COUNTIES At 614 PM EDT/514 PM CDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located over Hawesville, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tell City, Hawesville, Mount Pleasant, Cannelton, Cloverport, Leopold, Troy, Alton, Roberta and Ranger. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

