Special Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK SOUTHEASTERN MEADE...JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN AND WESTERN BULLITT COUNTIES At 612 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm with very heavy rainfall was located 11 miles north of Elizabethtown or near Fort Knox, moving northeast at 30 mph. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov
