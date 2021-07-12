Cancel
Tioga County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Tioga by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Broome County in central New York Southeastern Chemung County in central New York Southwestern Chenango County in central New York Southern Tioga County in central New York Northern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain from thunderstorms once again spreading northeast from central and northeast Bradford County toward the Binghamton and Apalachin area to northern Susquehanna County. Expect more heavy rain to cause additional urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chemung, Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Sayre, Waverly, Owego, Athens, Troy, Greater Binghamton Airport, Vestal, Barton, Kirkwood, Conklin, Ridgebury, Greene, Litchfield, Ulster and Springfield. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.There is a potential for more dangerous flash flooding again.

alerts.weather.gov

