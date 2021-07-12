Cancel
Bergen County, NJ

Tornado Warning issued for Bergen, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bergen; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Tornado Warning for Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey South central Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 614 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bloomingdale, or near West Milford, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Wayne, West Milford, Monsey, Ramsey, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Sloatsburg, Bloomingdale, Upper Greenwood Lake, Spring Valley, Wyckoff, Oakland, Wanaque and Franklin Lakes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN

alerts.weather.gov

