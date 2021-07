UPDATE: July 13, 2021: This article has been updated to include comments from McDonald's. McDonald's franchisees are rolling out increased hourly pay, paid time off and tuition coverage to attract employees amid the labor crisis and bolster the brand's reputation, McDonald's said in an emailed statement. McDonald's will make a multimillion-dollar investment to support these operator initiatives, and some operators will also offer child and elderly care benefits this summer, The Wall Street Journal reports.