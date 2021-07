Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.