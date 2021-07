The Winchester Area Volunteer Fire Department invites you to their 24th Annual Fundraiser, Fish Fry and Auction on Saturday, July 24 at St. Michael’s Park Pavilion in Winchester. The silent auction and bucket raffle will begin at 4 p.m. and meal will be served from 5-7 p.m. and will be dine in or carry out. Free-will donation will be accepted. Come join the Winchester Community in supporting…