Things Getting Wild at Community Theater

All-Student Production of ‘The Jungle Book’ Includes Roster of 50 Local Kids, Marking Biggest Cast Ever for Any FCCT Play Here. Fayette County Community Theatre has been around since 2016. But in that time, there’s never been anything like the rehearsals that started last week for the student production of “The Jungle Book” coming up Aug. 13-15. The upstairs at the Casino Hall Thursday had a bunch of would-be wolves in one corner, a bunch of monkeys working on their mannerism in another area, on the other side of the…